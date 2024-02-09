Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $450.30 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $450.30 million and approximately $47.17 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 654,880,999 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

