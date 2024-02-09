TerraClassicUSD Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $247.74 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,031,670 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,547,524 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

