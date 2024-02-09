Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.98

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 53714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Terumo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terumo Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

