Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.79. 68,378,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,439,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average of $237.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $614.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

