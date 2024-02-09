TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Position Increased by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,061. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.