The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) VP Sells $246,535.38 in Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.