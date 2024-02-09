The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 681,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,508. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 328,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

