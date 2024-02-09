The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.
The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 681,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,508. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.
The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Carlyle Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.