The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. 364,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,065. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

