The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $787.52

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 787.52 ($9.87) and traded as low as GBX 776 ($9.73). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 783 ($9.82), with a volume of 288,084 shares trading hands.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £572.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 789.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.22.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

