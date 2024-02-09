The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading Up 0.6%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 5,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.