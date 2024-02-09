Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19,368.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 193,681 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 4.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $98,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.16. 562,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

