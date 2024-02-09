Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.71. 390,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,253. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $115.87 and a twelve month high of $159.26.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

