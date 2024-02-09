thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.16

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $5.81. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.
thyssenkrupp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
