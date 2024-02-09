Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on February 29th

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

NDP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 4,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

