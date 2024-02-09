TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.0 %
TTE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
