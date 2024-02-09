TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

