Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $10.61. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 41,986 shares trading hands.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $33,287.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 691,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,910.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock valued at $486,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $4,156,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

