TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.75

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.75 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 317.50 ($3.98). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 316.50 ($3.97), with a volume of 1,312,146 shares.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £999.65 million, a PE ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.93.

TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -852.27%.

Insider Activity

About TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.52 ($94,019.71). In other news, insider Tim Gillbanks acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £15,700 ($19,681.58). Also, insider Andrew Vaughan bought 23,148 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.52 ($94,019.71). Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Articles

