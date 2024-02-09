TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.75

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.75 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 317.50 ($3.98). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 316.50 ($3.97), with a volume of 1,312,146 shares.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £999.65 million, a PE ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.93.
TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -852.27%.
Insider Activity
About TR Property Investment Trust
TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.
