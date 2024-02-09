Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 130,690 shares changing hands.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,927,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

