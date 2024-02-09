Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 130,690 shares changing hands.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
