Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Triumph Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 359,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,605. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

