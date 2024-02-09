Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.50. 266,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 929,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

