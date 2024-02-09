Truist Financial Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $300.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Up 7.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CYBR traded up $19.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.31. 2,321,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,206. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.20 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $281.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.