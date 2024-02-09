TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.6 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 1,388,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 1.39. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

