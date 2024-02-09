TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.240-0.300 EPS.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.22 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

