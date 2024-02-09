TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.6 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,819. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.