Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Up 0.5%

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Approximately 355,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 750,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.99.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80,000.00%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

