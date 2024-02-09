Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.8 %

UA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. 3,668,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.