Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 14,959,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $17,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 91.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,728,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,017 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

