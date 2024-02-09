UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s 8th Largest Position

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 572,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,563 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $288,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.22. 2,714,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.66. The company has a market cap of $479.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

