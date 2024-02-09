USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading 0.2% Higher

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.17. 17,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $218.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund by 1,348.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000.
The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.
