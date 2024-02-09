USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading 0.2% Higher

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.17. 17,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $218.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund by 1,348.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

