Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Decreased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

