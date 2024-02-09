VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Up 0.4%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. 956 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.19.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.
