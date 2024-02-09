Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.82. 670,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

