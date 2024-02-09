Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.54. 209,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,729. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $230.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

