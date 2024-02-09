Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.13. 850,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

