Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,000 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,047. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

