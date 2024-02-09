Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 21,082 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,837,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 841.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,643,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,438,000 after buying an additional 267,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

