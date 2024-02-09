Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 17,000 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.42 and a 200-day moving average of $402.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $448.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

