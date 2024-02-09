Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,906. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.13.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

