Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.46 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,724. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

