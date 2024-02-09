Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $166.13 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.0% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $166,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.79 on Friday, reaching $521.44. The company had a trading volume of 509,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $522.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.89 and its 200-day moving average is $450.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

