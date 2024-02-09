Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $20.39 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.11. The stock had a trading volume of 683,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.33 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

