Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.94 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,914. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $662.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.87. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

