Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 29,042,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,460,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

