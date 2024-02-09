Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,259,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.83. 928,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,561. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

