Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 77.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in McKesson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $501.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,120. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.37 and its 200 day moving average is $450.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 275.97% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

