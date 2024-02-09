Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.2% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ worth $102,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $437.05. 36,917,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,132,027. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $437.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.81 and a 200 day moving average of $383.84.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

