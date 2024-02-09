Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $575.30. 999,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,199. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day moving average is $491.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $582.85.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

