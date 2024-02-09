Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,845,273 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845,273 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises about 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 4.56% of Kosmos Energy worth $171,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. 12,644,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Insider Activity

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOS

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.