Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $43.79 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $43,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.96 and a fifty-two week high of $219.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.